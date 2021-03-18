UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of Turkish Nationalist Party Voices Support For Erdogan In 2023 Presidential Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Leader of Turkish Nationalist Party Voices Support for Erdogan in 2023 Presidential Bid

The re-elected leader of Turkey's right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, on Thursday expressed support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the party's candidate to run for the country's top post in the 2023 election

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The re-elected leader of Turkey's right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, on Thursday expressed support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the party's candidate to run for the country's top post in the 2023 election.

"Our presidential candidate is clear: his name is Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I take this opportunity to welcome my brothers from the [ruling] Justice and Development Party [AKP]. Our bloc [with the AKP] Cumhur is an alliance of love to the motherland against betrayal," Bahceli told addressing the party's 13th Ordinary Grand Congress.

During the previous presidential election held in 2018, the MHP also backed Erdogan's candidacy, as the two parties formed an alliance that secured the majority of seats in the parliament 344 out of 600.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Alliance Tayyip Erdogan Congress 2018 Post From Top Love

Recent Stories

Putin Invites Biden to Live, Open Discussion

2 minutes ago

Putin on Biden: Not to Spar in Absentia, We Must C ..

2 minutes ago

US aviation body to inspect Boeing 787s amid produ ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

2 minutes ago

Lebanon PM-designate says new cabinet needed to st ..

5 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.