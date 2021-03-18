Leader of Turkish Nationalist Party Voices Support for Erdogan in 2023 Presidential Bid

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The re-elected leader of Turkey's right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, on Thursday expressed support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the party's candidate to run for the country's top post in the 2023 election.

"Our presidential candidate is clear: his name is Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I take this opportunity to welcome my brothers from the [ruling] Justice and Development Party [AKP]. Our bloc [with the AKP] Cumhur is an alliance of love to the motherland against betrayal," Bahceli told addressing the party's 13th Ordinary Grand Congress.

During the previous presidential election held in 2018, the MHP also backed Erdogan's candidacy, as the two parties formed an alliance that secured the majority of seats in the parliament 344 out of 600.