Leader of Turkish Party Allied With Erdogan Hints at Rescheduling Elections for Spring

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Devlet Bahceli, hinted that this year's general election could be rescheduled from June to spring, leaving the opposition less time to pick their candidate.

"The countdown to elections has begun. The spring season will at the same time be an election season," he said at a press conference in Ankara, aired by local broadcasters.

Bahceli also reaffirmed that his party was fully prepared for the election and confident of its victory. The Turkish nation will choose its future in the upcoming vote and will be tested on how it overcomes challenges, the politician stressed.

He also spoke about six opposition parties, which have not yet named a common contender, claiming that they were "caught up in the turmoil of a crisis." Bahceli argued that each of the six parties had a "hidden agenda" and they were looking for "a puppet whose strings they can pull."

Turkey is scheduled to hold a general election on June 18. In June 2022, Erdogan announced he would be running for reelection and challenged his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), to announce his own candidacy or the name of the candidate his bloc would be putting forward.

Three months later, the CHP leader said he was ready to run himself, however his coalition partners are yet to endorse him as a common candidate.

Earlier this month, Erdogan admitted that the presidential and parliamentary elections could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstances," a move fiercely contested by the political opposition.

In late February 2022, leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely CHP, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Good Party, and the Felicity Party, signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore parliamentary system and reduce the president's role should they win the elections. Part of the plan entails the overhaul of the existing presidential system, which went into force in 2018 with Erdogan's backing.