MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Ukrainian journalist, vlogger and the leader of the political Party of Shariy, Anatoly Shariy, said on Friday that he was ready to travel to Russia for the first time in 12 years to get vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V shot.

"Perhaps, for the first time in 12 years, I will visit Russia. To get vaccinated, of course," Shariy told the 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

The vlogger, who reportedly lives in Spain, added that he did not want to receive the Pfizer shot, which is currently being administered throughout Europe, over side effect concerns.

"I don't want to be vaccinated with it, because I surely am not satisfied with the deaths reported in Norway ” 23 deaths.

And when I read in the Western press that it [vaccine] just causes some side effects, well, I am not a guinea pig," Shariy added.

According to the journalist, the world is witnessing a rising competition between vaccine manufacturers.

Earlier in January, the chairman of the Ukrainian Opposition Platform ” For Life political party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik submitted an application to register Sputnik V. However, Ukrainian officials said that the country would be using only those vaccines, which have passed all three stages of clinical trials. The phase 3 trials of the Russian vaccine are in the process of completion in many countries including Russia, Belarus, Egypt, and India.