Leaderless US House braces for chaotic speaker election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The race to replace the ousted Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives intensifies this week amid questions over whether anyone can unify the chaotic party's warring factions.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a stunning mutiny last week orchestrated by the far right, leaving efforts to avert a looming government funding shutdown in a tailspin.

It also raised serious questions over the future of US military aid to Ukraine and, more immediately, over Congress' ability to respond quickly to a crisis like the weekend attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Bracing for more of the disarray that marked McCarthy's eviction, House Republicans are due to host a "candidate forum" Tuesday to pick their new standard-bearer, followed by a vote behind closed doors Wednesday.

The speaker must be approved by a majority of the 433-member full House, however -- with both Democrats and Republicans voting -- and there is no timeline for a floor vote, leaving the lower chamber in limbo.

Two declared candidates -- McCarthy's longtime deputy Steve Scalise and firebrand Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan -- have been furiously working to lock in support, but a clear frontrunner is yet to emerge.

And the attack by Hamas that left at least 700 Israelis dead has prompted speculation about whether a leaderless Congress is able to react to a crisis.

If neither Jordan nor Scalise can get the support of 217 Republicans, the lower chamber could temporarily approve full speaker powers for Patrick McHenry, who has the job on a caretaker basis but is so far restricted to ceremonial duties.

Some lawmakers want to reelect McCarthy, who did not rule out returning to the post during a lengthy news conference on Monday.

"That's a decision by the conference, I'll allow the conference to make whatever decision. Whether I'm speaker or not, I'm a member of this body," he said, deflecting further questions about whom he would support if it wasn't him.

However, none of the eight conservative lawmakers who joined Democrats to oust McCarthy last week has indicated that they would reconsider their objections to his leadership.

- Trump endorses Jordan -

Jordan's quest to secure the gavel won the coveted endorsement of former president and 2024 election candidate Donald Trump, who added to the sense of chaos accompanying proceedings by saying he'd be open to a short-term role as caretaker speaker as the race plays out.

According to House rules, the speaker does not have to be a member of the chamber, and Trump has said he would consider taking the gavel for a "30, 60 or 90-day period."

His offer is not seen as a serious possibility, however, and there has been no broad show of support from Republicans for the ex-reality tv star.

There would have to be a change in the Republican-drafted rules in any case, as anyone indicted for a felony is barred from leadership positions.

Jordan, a far-right populist, told Fox News his priority would be codifying language that says "no money can be used to process or release into this country any new migrants."

But his reticence over sending Ukraine more aid could hurt him with centrists, analysts say.

With the House paralyzed by the leadership drama and the Senate in recess for another week, the November 17 deadline for passing a 2024 budget to avoid the government shutting down is beginning to worry lawmakers.