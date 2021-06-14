UrduPoint.com
Leaders Adopt New NATO 2030 Strategic Concept Proposed By Stoltenberg - Communique

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

NATO leaders on Monday adopted a new strategic concept for the next decade, which was developed under the leadership of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders on Monday adopted a new strategic concept for the next decade, which was developed under the leadership of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We recognise the important contribution of the independent group appointed by the Secretary-General to support NATO 2030.

As a result, today we agree NATO 2030 - a transatlantic agenda for the future," the Brussels Summit Communique read.

"The NATO 2030 agenda complements and builds on our ongoing political and military adaptation, strengthens our ability to deliver on the three core tasks and contributes to making our strong Alliance even stronger and ready for the future," it added.

According to Stoltenberg, the concept sets a higher level of ambition and provides a road map for future adaptation of the alliance.

