Leaders arrive for SCO summit in Bishkek

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) touted as Asian NATO is holding its 19th summit, beginning Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) touted as Asian NATO is holding its 19th summit, beginning Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Among others, the leaders of member states attending the two-day summit, include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

The summit carries particular significance in the wake of a global trade war between China and the U.S.

Briefing about the summit, a senior Indian official said in New Delhi that PM Modi will seek cooperation between the member states to end the menace of terrorism in the region. China on Monday had advised the SCO members to refrain from targeting any country.

Iran, participating as an observer state, will be seeking an audience with Asian countries over crippling sanctions imposed by Washington on its oil market.

The summit assumes further significance as it is taking place just a fortnight ahead of the meeting of the heads of G20 countries, scheduled in Japan's province of Osaka on June 28-29. All eyes are also on the bilateral meeting between Russian Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.

The outcome at the SCO as well as the bilateral meeting between Russian and Chinese leaders may help Asian nations to put up a common position on various issues at the G20 summit.

`