Leaders, Dignitaries To Attend Conference To Mark Gorbachev's Jubilee - Foundation

Thu 04th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Several political leaders and dignitaries  including former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, ex-Senator Sam Nunn, Russia's Grigory Yavlinsky and Vladimir Ryzhkov will participate in a conference dedicated to the 90's jubilee of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev scheduled for March 4-5, the Gorbachev Foundation's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Gorbachev turned 90 on March 2. He is expected to address the participants of the conference titled "The Man Who Changed the World" that will be held in the Moscow International Multimedia Centre on March 4 and will continue in the building of the Gorbachev foundation on the next day.

The event will also be attended by prominent Russian, Belarusian, German, French and US scientists, journalists, politicians and social activists, including the former US senator and founder of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, Sam Nunn, and political scientist Joseph Nye.

The conference will be organized by the Gorbachev foundation together with the Ivan Polyakov Humanitarian Project, The Konrad Adenauer Foundation's office in Russia and the Moscow-based German Historical Institute.

