Leaders Leverkusen Grab Late Winner, Sancho Stars On Dortmund Return
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Exequiel Palacios scored in the fourth minute of injury time to earn Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 win at Augsburg on Saturday, keeping them four points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, while Jadon Sancho created a goal on his Borussia Dortmund return.
Bayern's 3-0 home victory over Hoffenheim on Friday turned up the heat on Leverkusen.
The visitors looked set to drop points for just the fourth time this season, but Argentinian World Cup winner Palacios controlled Alex Grimaldo's cross and fired past home goalkeeper Finn Dahmen with only a minute of added time remaining.
The goal may prove crucial in the title race as Leverkusen restored their lead atop the table, with second-placed Bayern having a game in hand.
An "emotional" Alonso admitted: "I jumped a little (when the goal went in)... Our boys had belief to keep going until the end.
"The goal wasn't lucky, it was a reward for our good work in the game. But it's only one win, we need to keep going."
On the first weekend of fixtures since Franz Beckenbauer died aged 78, each match began after a moment's silence and a tribute to the German football legend.
Leverkusen looked slick early, carving out several chances as they dominated possession, but lacked the final killer blow without injured striker Victor Boniface.
Augsburg looked to have taken the lead through Phillip Tietz with 20 minutes remaining, but the striker's goal was ruled out for offside and Palacios had the final say.
Sancho laid on the match-sealing assist on his return after a disappointing two-and-a-half years at Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund won 3-0 at Darmstadt, their first league win since November.
Sancho arrived on loan from Old Trafford on Thursday and was subbed on alongside Marco Reus early in the second half.
Dortmund were clinging on to a 1-0 lead after Julian Brandt's early strike, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel producing a spectacular save midway through the second period.
As he did so often during his first stint in Germany, Sancho danced down the flank and drew the Darmstadt defence before crossing for Reus to tap into an empty net with 13 minutes left.
Teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko added a third in injury time to round out the win.
The victory saw Dortmund climb within three points of the Champions League places, after fourth-placed RB Leipzig lost 1-0 earlier on Saturday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Frankfurt took the lead just seven minutes in, Ansgar Knauff slamming a brilliant curling pass from Niels Nkounkou into the net.
Leipzig pushed for an equaliser but Frankfurt held on, consigning the German Cup holders to their first home league loss of the season.
Union Berlin held Freiburg to a goalless draw, continuing their solid if unspectacular form under new coach Nenad Bjelica.
Union had lost nine league games in a row prior to the Croat's arrival, but have now lost just one in four to move three points clear of the relegation play-off place.
Cologne missed a chance to move out of the automatic relegation zone, conceding a second-half goal to draw 1-1 with promoted Heidenheim.
Strugglers Mainz fought from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Wolfsburg, picking up a valuable point to keep them in 16th, the play-off spot.
Recent Stories
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
More Stories From World
-
Kashmiri scholars back S. Africa's case at ICJ against Israel's Gaza genocide, urge ceasefire2 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 332 minutes ago
-
Championship leaders Leicester slump to shock loss at Coventry2 minutes ago
-
Rrahmani fires Napoli to last-gasp win over Salernitana2 minutes ago
-
Palmer sinks Fulham to lift Chelsea gloom2 minutes ago
-
Reunion Island braces for storm with 'very dangerous' potential12 minutes ago
-
Severe weather freezes Iowa caucus campaigning12 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 3312 minutes ago
-
Odermatt strikes again in downhill marred by Kilde crash22 minutes ago
-
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence7 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'will remain France's priority' despite international crisis6 hours ago
-
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores8 hours ago