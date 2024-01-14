Open Menu

Leaders Leverkusen Grab Late Winner, Sancho Stars On Dortmund Return

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Leaders Leverkusen grab late winner, Sancho stars on Dortmund return

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Exequiel Palacios scored in the fourth minute of injury time to earn Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 win at Augsburg on Saturday, keeping them four points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, while Jadon Sancho created a goal on his Borussia Dortmund return.

Bayern's 3-0 home victory over Hoffenheim on Friday turned up the heat on Leverkusen.

The visitors looked set to drop points for just the fourth time this season, but Argentinian World Cup winner Palacios controlled Alex Grimaldo's cross and fired past home goalkeeper Finn Dahmen with only a minute of added time remaining.

The goal may prove crucial in the title race as Leverkusen restored their lead atop the table, with second-placed Bayern having a game in hand.

An "emotional" Alonso admitted: "I jumped a little (when the goal went in)... Our boys had belief to keep going until the end.

"The goal wasn't lucky, it was a reward for our good work in the game. But it's only one win, we need to keep going."

On the first weekend of fixtures since Franz Beckenbauer died aged 78, each match began after a moment's silence and a tribute to the German football legend.

Leverkusen looked slick early, carving out several chances as they dominated possession, but lacked the final killer blow without injured striker Victor Boniface.

Augsburg looked to have taken the lead through Phillip Tietz with 20 minutes remaining, but the striker's goal was ruled out for offside and Palacios had the final say.

- Dortmund end drought -

Sancho laid on the match-sealing assist on his return after a disappointing two-and-a-half years at Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund won 3-0 at Darmstadt, their first league win since November.

Sancho arrived on loan from Old Trafford on Thursday and was subbed on alongside Marco Reus early in the second half.

Dortmund were clinging on to a 1-0 lead after Julian Brandt's early strike, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel producing a spectacular save midway through the second period.

As he did so often during his first stint in Germany, Sancho danced down the flank and drew the Darmstadt defence before crossing for Reus to tap into an empty net with 13 minutes left.

Teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko added a third in injury time to round out the win.

The victory saw Dortmund climb within three points of the Champions League places, after fourth-placed RB Leipzig lost 1-0 earlier on Saturday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt took the lead just seven minutes in, Ansgar Knauff slamming a brilliant curling pass from Niels Nkounkou into the net.

Leipzig pushed for an equaliser but Frankfurt held on, consigning the German Cup holders to their first home league loss of the season.

Union Berlin held Freiburg to a goalless draw, continuing their solid if unspectacular form under new coach Nenad Bjelica.

Union had lost nine league games in a row prior to the Croat's arrival, but have now lost just one in four to move three points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Cologne missed a chance to move out of the automatic relegation zone, conceding a second-half goal to draw 1-1 with promoted Heidenheim.

Strugglers Mainz fought from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Wolfsburg, picking up a valuable point to keep them in 16th, the play-off spot.

Related Topics

Football Injured Loan World Drought German Died Germany Mainz Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Lead Old Trafford Manchester United May November From Race Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

2 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

2 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

2 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

2 hours ago
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

2 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

3 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

3 hours ago
 Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Ta ..

Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal

3 hours ago
 PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World