Leaders Leverkusen grab late winner, Sancho stars on Dortmund return

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Exequiel Palacios scored in the fourth minute of injury time to earn Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 win at Augsburg on Saturday, keeping them four points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, while Jadon Sancho created a goal on his Borussia Dortmund return.

Bayern's 3-0 home victory over Hoffenheim on Friday turned up the heat on Leverkusen.

The visitors looked set to drop points for just the fourth time this season, but Argentinian World Cup winner Palacios controlled Alex Grimaldo's cross and fired past home goalkeeper Finn Dahmen with only a minute of added time remaining.

The goal may prove crucial in the title race as Leverkusen restored their lead atop the table, with second-placed Bayern having a game in hand.

An "emotional" Alonso admitted: "I jumped a little (when the goal went in)... Our boys had belief to keep going until the end.

"The goal wasn't lucky, it was a reward for our good work in the game. But it's only one win, we need to keep going."

On the first weekend of fixtures since Franz Beckenbauer died aged 78, each match began after a moment's silence and a tribute to the German football legend.

Leverkusen looked slick early, carving out several chances as they dominated possession, but lacked the final killer blow without injured striker Victor Boniface.

Augsburg looked to have taken the lead through Phillip Tietz with 20 minutes remaining, but the striker's goal was ruled out for offside and Palacios had the final say.