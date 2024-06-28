Open Menu

Leaders May Meet 'soon' Over Unrest-hit East DR Congo: Angola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Leaders may meet 'soon' over unrest-hit east DR Congo: Angola

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The presidents of DR Congo and Rwanda may meet "very soon" for talks aimed at establishing peace in the unrest-hit eastern DR Congo, Angola said Thursday.

Angola has been mediating in the conflict in the eastern DRC region of North Kivu, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have been fighting Democratic Republic of Congo forces since late 2021.

The M23 has seized vast swathes of territory over the past several years, almost completely encircling Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, killing scores of people and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

In a bid to end the unrest, diplomatic efforts have been going on for several months to bring Rwanda President Paul Kagame and DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi together.

On Thursday, Angolan President Joao Lourenco said during a visit to Ivory Coast that "we are currently negotiating, at ministerial level, with a view to being able to bring together very soon the two heads of state of the DRC and Rwanda, for a direct exchange on the pressing need to reach a definitive peace".

"Doubtless the only way out is to resolve this conflict around the negotiating table. That is what we are about," he said at the presidential palace in Abidjan.

But DR Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka on Thursday ruled out any negotiations with Rwanda, calling for "strong actions and targeted sanctions" against Kigali.

"I believe that the head of state has been clear: We are not going to negotiate with the people attacking us," Suminwa Tuluka said during a visit to Goma.

She visited in particular a camp for refugees displaced by the violence where a bombing on May 23 attributed to M23 rebels killed 35 people.

"Diplomatic efforts... should force the aggressor to stop," she said, adding that "We are here to seek all ways possible to find a solution to your problems."

On Tuesday, Lourenco had expressed "very deep concern" about the security situation in North Kivu.

DR Congo's mineral-rich east has been the scene of violence for 30 years by armed groups, both local and foreign-based, going back to regional wars of the 1990s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Visit Goma Abidjan Kigali Ivory Coast Rwanda Congo Angola May All Refugee

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

2 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

3 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

3 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

3 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

3 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

3 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

3 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

3 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

3 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World