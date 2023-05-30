Leaders of 48 States to Gather at EPC Summit in Moldova on Thursday - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The leaders of 48 countries have confirmed that they will attend the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC) to be held in Moldova on June 1, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Tuesday.

"Today we have the confirmations of almost all delegations, 48 out of 50 have confirmed their visits. I do not exclude that before the end of the day we will receive confirmations from the two countries, so I would not name them yet," Popescu told a briefing.

A number of decisions concerning Moldova are planned during the summit, the minister added, without giving further details.

Moldova will host the second EPC summit on June 1 at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca, 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Chisinau.

The European Political Community serves as a platform for political dialogue and cooperation between EU and non-EU countries. The first EPC meeting, a gathering of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, was held in Prague in October 2022.