WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The leaders of the six Indo-Pacific countries confirmed on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok that North Korea's nuclear test would receive a "strong response" from the international community, the White House said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Vice President Kamala Harris convened a meeting of leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Bangkok in light of reports of new missile launches by North Korea.

"They agreed that, together with their national security teams, they would continue to assess the situation in close coordination with other allies and partners.

They agreed that this launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and the leaders called on all UN Member States to fully implement all relevant UNSC Resolutions. The leaders reaffirmed that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the US presidential adminitration said in a statement.

The leaders also said that "the path to dialogue remains open for the DPRK, and ... called on the DPRK to abandon needless provocation and to return to serious and sustained diplomacy."