UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of ASEAN Plus Three States Discuss Cooperation, Ukraine - Japan's Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Leaders of ASEAN Plus Three States Discuss Cooperation, Ukraine - Japan's Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders of the countries participating in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three (ASEAN Plus Three) summit in Cambodia discussed ways to expand multilateral cooperation, situation in the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and around North Korea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Kishida expressed Japan's intention to steadily promote initiatives, including in new areas such as the digital economy and resilient agriculture, based on the new ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation Work Plan starting next year," the message released following the summit read.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed cooperation between countries in the region in such areas as maritime partnership and sustainable development goals.

Different regional issues including the situation in Ukraine, recent missile launches conducted by North Korea and developments in Myanmar were also on the agenda.

"Prime Minister Kishida expressed his intention to deepen cooperation under ASEAN Plus Three framework in order to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, not force, in the region," the press release said.

Kishida is expected to take part in the East Asia Summit, which will also take place in Cambodia on Saturday. Next week, Kishida is going to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia and the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Plus Three consists of 10 ASEAN states as well as China, Japan and South Korea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Ukraine China Agriculture Indonesia Myanmar Japan South Korea North Korea Cambodia Asia

Recent Stories

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most mili ..

Sharif brothers decide to appoint senior most military officer as next army chie ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

3 hours ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

12 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.