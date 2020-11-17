Leaders of BRICS Countries to Discuss International Affairs Agenda at Summit on Tuesday

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The leaders of the BRICS association, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will convene for a virtual summit on Tuesday in order to discuss the prospects of cooperation within the group as well as international issues.

The summit will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin as Moscow holds presidency in the association this year. At the event, the BRICS leaders will coordinate their positions in light of the upcoming G20 summit, slated for November 21-22.

The participants are expected to adopt a number of documents such as the Moscow declaration outlining vectors of cooperation within BRICS as well as the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy Until 2035, which covers trade and investment, digital economy and sustainable development.

Apart from that, the BRICS summit will be devoted to counterterrorism cooperation and the fight against drug trafficking. Moscow will also present the results of its chairmanship, which next year will be assumed by India.

