Leaders Of Central Asian Countries Start Visit To China On Tuesday For Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Leaders of Central Asian Countries Start Visit to China on Tuesday for Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be visiting China from May 16-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a China-Central Asia summit.

From May 18-19, Xi will chair the China-Central Asia Summit in the city of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev were invited to attend what will become the first in-person six-way top-level summit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and the five Central Asian countries in 1991.

The presidents will discuss the development of China-Central Asia relations and cooperation between China and the four states as well as current international and regional developments of mutual interest. An important political document on cooperation between China and the Central Asian countries is also expected to be signed during the event.

