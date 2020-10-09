UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Of Central Asian Nations Express Concern Over Events In Kyrgyzstan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Leaders of Central Asian Nations Express Concern Over Events in Kyrgyzstan

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement expressing concern over the events in Kyrgyzstan, according to a document published by the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Frida

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement expressing concern over the events in Kyrgyzstan, according to a document published by the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday.

"The events taking place in fraternal Kyrgyzstan cause us serious concern.

We, as close neighbors bound by centuries-old bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, call on the people of Kyrgyzstan in these difficult days to show their inherent wisdom in order to preserve peace and restore stability in the country," the statement says.

The statement also expressed hope that the political forces in Kyrgyzstan would continue to exert their full effort to restore calm and constitutional order in the country.

Related Topics

Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh loses 30% or 1.4 mln cotton bales: Fakhar Im ..

3 minutes ago

Surfer missing after shark attack off Australian c ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Make Effort Toward De-Escalation i ..

3 minutes ago

Paris Mayor Says Heavy Workload in City's Hospital ..

3 minutes ago

World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.