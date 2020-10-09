Leaders of Central Asian Nations Express Concern Over Events in Kyrgyzstan

The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement expressing concern over the events in Kyrgyzstan, according to a document published by the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Frida

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement expressing concern over the events in Kyrgyzstan, according to a document published by the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday.

"The events taking place in fraternal Kyrgyzstan cause us serious concern.

We, as close neighbors bound by centuries-old bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, common cultural and spiritual values, call on the people of Kyrgyzstan in these difficult days to show their inherent wisdom in order to preserve peace and restore stability in the country," the statement says.

The statement also expressed hope that the political forces in Kyrgyzstan would continue to exert their full effort to restore calm and constitutional order in the country.