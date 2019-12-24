Leaders of China, Japan, South Korea to Meet for Trilateral Summit in Chengdu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The summit between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held on Tuesday in the Chinese southwestern city of Chengdu.

The sides are expected to discuss trilateral cooperation, de-escalation of tensions around North Korea as well as the current situation in southeastern Asia and other key regions.

Chengdu will also host the first one-one-one meeting between Moon and Abe since the offset of a trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo in July.