Leaders of CICA States Advocate Accelerating Efforts on Collective Security in Asia

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Leaders of member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) spoke on Saturday in favor of accelerating efforts on collective security in Asia.

"We support intensification of joint efforts to form a system of equal, common and indivisible security in Asia, a system based on universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the fifth CICA summit.

He stressed that this summit made a great contribution to development of cooperation in the entire Asian space, noting that Russia aimed to develop cooperation with all the countries participating in the meeting.

In turn, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a fully-fledged system of collective security could be created on the basis of CICA.

"It is quite possible in the near future to build a full-fledged system of collective security under the auspices of CICA, which would be capable of carrying out international mediation .

.. An integral part of this idea is to ensure the synergy of CICA and OSCE capacities to develop a plan for cooperation across Eurasia. In the future, other regional multilateral institutions in Asia and Europe can join the process," Tokayev said.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed support for the initiative to establish an organization for security and development in Asia based on CICA.

On his part, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena said that CICA countries should unite to achieve peace in the Asian region.

CICA is an interstate forum, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia. As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. A total of eight countries and five international organizations have an observer status. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in Astana. Tajikistan chairs the forum in 2019-2020.