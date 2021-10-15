UrduPoint.com

The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries adopted on Friday a statement to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the organization

Earlier in the day, the Council of CIS Heads of State held an online meeting.

"Thirty years ago, during a period of serious geopolitical changes, the Agreement establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States. the protocol to that agreement and the Alma-Ata (Almaty) Protocols were signed," the statement read, noting that this created a necessary legal framework for mutually beneficial cooperation between the members in the various areas.

The leaders stressed the need to improve the well-being of citizens by means sustainable economy development, digitization, industrial cooperation and innovation.

One of the main cultural goals of the CIS is to preserve the memory of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 and resist attempts to rewrite history and glorify Nazism.

When it comes to security issues, the leaders listed international terrorism, extremism, international crime, manufacturing and distribution of drugs and use of technology for nefarious purposes. The leaders also expressed their concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

