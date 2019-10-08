CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have expressed concerns during their meeting in Cairo regarding Turkey's plans to conduct a military operation in northern Syria, the office of the Egyptian president said on Tuesday.

As the US forces are pulling out of northern Syria, Turkey is gearing up for an offensive against Kurdish militias that have been playing an active in the Syrian Civil War. The Syrian authorities, for their part, promised to resist what they consider to be a foreign invasion.

"The sides have expressed their deep concern regarding the planned illegitimate military operation by Turkey on the Syrian soil and confirmed necessity of working to maintain unity of the Syrian state and its [territorial] integrity.

They condemned any attempt by Turkey to violate territorial integrity [of Syria] or make changes to the existing Syrian demographic situation," the office said in a statement.

Ankara has been fighting the Kurdish militia in Syria for years, despite Damascus' protests against Turkey's presence in Syria, which it calls illegal.

Its main opponent is the People's Protection Units, which Turkey claims to be an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and treats it as a terrorist group.