Leaders Of Egypt, UAE To Continue Coordination On Regional Developments - Al Sisi's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Leaders of Egypt, UAE to Continue Coordination on Regional Developments - Al Sisi's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday agreed to continue efforts to strengthen coordination between the two Arab countries, Egyptian presidential spokesman and counselor Ahmed Fahmy said.

On Wednesday, the UAE president arrived in Cairo for an official visit at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

"The two Presidents discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in all areas for the interest of the two peoples. They also discussed coordination toward various regional developments, in light of the fact that the Egyptian-UAE cooperation and coordination are pillars for consolidating security, stability and development in the region," Fahmy said in a statement on the website.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, during which the presidents reflected a mutual understanding of ways to deal with the problems. The sides also agreed "to continue joint efforts to strengthen cooperation, coordination and solidarity among the Arab States in order to meet the growing challenges at all levels," Fahmy added.

