Leaders Of Embattled Startup Lordstown Motors Step Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:13 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Shares of Lordstown Motors dove Monday as it announced its top executive had resigned after an investigation concluded some of the company's statements about auto pre-orders were inaccurate.

After warning last week that it lacked sufficient capital to begin commercial production, the electric truck startup said Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez had both resigned.

Lordstown is searching for a permanent CEO after going public last fall through a merger, benefiting from a wave of buying interest in electric autos.

However, the Ohio-based company has been under scrutiny following a March report by short sellers at Hindenburg Research, which called its investment thesis a "mirage" built on "fake orders," and pointed to various production problems.

Lordstown's board set up a special committee to investigate Hindenburg's allegations. The board panel enlisted the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell to probe the charges.

