Leaders Of EU, Australia To Meet Via Video Conference On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Leaders of EU, Australia to Meet Via Video Conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) A conference among the leaders of the European Union and Australia is scheduled to take place via video conferencing on Thursday.

The EU is expected to be represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, while Australia is expected to be represented by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Three key topics to be covered during the conference include the coronavirus pandemic, the EU-Australia relations, and the broader international and regional agenda. The sides are expected to pay special attention to the ongoing talks on signing a bilateral free trade agreement.

