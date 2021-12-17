Leaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions - Council Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Leaders of the EU countries have unanimously voted for the prolongation of sanctions against Russia during the EU summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

"Massive consequences & severe cost will follow if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine. #EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia. We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation," Michel wrote on its Twitter page.