Leaders Of EU Nations Agreed At Summit In Brussels On Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:55 AM

Leaders of the EU countries have reached a consensus during the summit in Brussels on sanctions against Belarus that is facing massive protests, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Friday, citing its diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Leaders of the EU countries have reached a consensus during the summit in Brussels on sanctions against Belarus that is facing massive protests, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Friday, citing its diplomatic sources.

The two-day EU summit in Brussels started on Thursday. The EU member states are focusing on the relations with Turkey and China; the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Belarus, Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following the presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

