Leaders Of EU States To Discuss Energy Prices Again In December - Summit's Outcome
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:10 AM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states will once again discuss energy prices and a response to the situation on the market in December, the final document of the EU Energy Summit said.
"The European Council will keep the situation under review and revert to it in December," the document posted by Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said.