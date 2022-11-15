Leaders of France, China Reaffirm Position on Non-Use of Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine during talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, the Elysee Palace said on Tuesday.

"The heads of the two states reaffirmed their commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and agreed on the urgency of de-escalation. They reaffirmed their firm position to prevent the use of nuclear weapons," the statement said.

Xi supported Macron's initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine, the statement read, adding that the parties also discussed the consequences of the Ukrainian conflict for the rest of the world.

"The President of the Republic stressed that the contribution of the G20 members will be critical to alleviate the situation for agricultural markets," the statement noted.

According to the statement, the leaders of France and China also expressed their desire to continue strengthening the strategic partnership between the countries, especially in the fields of aeronautics, nuclear energy, and the agri-food sector.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Macron asked Xi to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table with Kiev.