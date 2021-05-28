Leaders of France, Germany, UK to Join Online Summit on Climate Hosted by Seoul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among the participants of the upcoming virtual environmental summit hosted by South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the presidential administration of the Asian country.

The P4G Seoul Summit will be hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday and next Monday and will bring together over 60 leaders and high-ranking officials from countries and international organizations across the globe.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the event. Washington and Beijing will be represented by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang, respectively.

The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G), is a global platform aimed at facilitating solutions for sustainable and eco-friendly growth. Its first summit was held in Denmark in 2018.