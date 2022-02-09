UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Germany, France, Poland Urge Russia To 'Reduce Tension' Near Ukrainian Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The leaders of Germany, France and Poland - Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Andrzej Duda - called on Russia to reduce tension at the Ukrainian borders, according to a joint statement following the Weimar Triangle summit in Berlin.

"The heads of state and government called on Russia to reduce tensions on the Ukrainian border and enter into a meaningful dialogue on security on the European continent. They emphasized that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would entail grave consequences," the statement said.

The three leaders expressed support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

