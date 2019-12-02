Leaders of Germany, France, UK, Turkey to Discuss Syria at NATO Summit - Berlin

Leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will discuss Syria on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London, a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will discuss Syria on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London, a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Monday.

"German Chancellor [Angela Merkel], UK Prime Minister [Boris Johnson], French President [Emmanuel Macron] and Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan will meet on the sidelines of a London summit on its first day, that is, tomorrow, and the discussion will focus on Syria" Seibert said.

Erdogan wants to secure funding from Germany, France and the UK to help Ankara carry out its Syria policy, including the return of Syrian refugees home, the Bloomberg news agency reported last week.

The summit will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.