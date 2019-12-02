UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Of Germany, France, UK, Turkey To Discuss Syria At NATO Summit - Berlin

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Leaders of Germany, France, UK, Turkey to Discuss Syria at NATO Summit - Berlin

Leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will discuss Syria on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London, a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will discuss Syria on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London, a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Monday.

"German Chancellor [Angela Merkel], UK Prime Minister [Boris Johnson], French President [Emmanuel Macron] and Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan will meet on the sidelines of a London summit on its first day, that is, tomorrow, and the discussion will focus on Syria" Seibert said.

Erdogan wants to secure funding from Germany, France and the UK to help Ankara carry out its Syria policy, including the return of Syrian refugees home, the Bloomberg news agency reported last week.

The summit will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Topics

UK NATO Prime Minister Syria Turkey France German Germany London Ankara United Kingdom Tayyip Erdogan From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Australia wins Test series against Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Secretary General on International Day of Persons ..

28 minutes ago

France says US pulling back on digital tax deal

32 seconds ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun inaugurates 48th National Day ce ..

35 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

33 seconds ago

Assistant Commissioner visits Bhitai Hospital

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.