Leaders Of India's 14 Opposition Parties Hold Breakfast Meeting In New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The leader of India's main opposition political party National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, held a breakfast meeting of 14 opposition party leaders on Tuesday an an attempt to unite opposition forces against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was held in the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

The breakfast meeting took place amid a continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping scandal. Opposition forces keep demanding a full discussion in parliament and a probe monitored by India's apex Supreme Court. However, the government is reluctant to carry out any investigation, and maintains that the Pegasus row is not an issue worth to be discussed in parliament.

After the meeting, Gandhi and other opposition party leaders cycled and marched to the parliament building.

