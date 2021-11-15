Leaders of Japan, France Discuss Indo-Pacific, Security Over Phone - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation on Monday during which they discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to continue strengthening bilateral security relations, Japanese media reported, citing the country's foreign ministry

Kishida asserted Japan's commitment to working with France for ensuring "free and open Indo-Pacific," as quoted by the Kyodo news agency. Welcoming the recent joint Japanese-French naval drills in the region, the two leaders agreed to continue bolstering security ties, with Kishida describing France as a "special partner" for Japan.

The two leaders also discussed a range of regional and global topics, including COVID-19, climate change, China and North Korea, according to the report.

This was their first phone talk since Kishida took office last month.

In early October, Kishida had a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the aftermath of a new Australian-UK-US strategic partnership (AUKUS), saying that the attempts to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region are inadmissible.

The trilateral partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States prompted Australia to unilaterally terminate a submarine agreement with France. Paris described the move as a betrayal of trust between the countries.