UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Japan, US May Discuss Cooperation On Semiconductors Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Leaders of Japan, US May Discuss Cooperation on Semiconductors Next Week - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to discuss with US President Joe Biden at a meeting next week the bilateral cooperation on the development and supply of semiconductors as global shortage persists, Japanese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to discuss with US President Joe Biden at a meeting next week the bilateral cooperation on the development and supply of semiconductors as global shortage persists, Japanese media reported.

Kishida and Biden will also discuss Ukraine and the planned start of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a US-led initiative believed to be aimed at deterring China's influence in the region, the NHK broadcaster said.

Semiconductors have become a burning issue due to disruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the development of next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and robots.

Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 for meetings on security and trade. While in Tokyo, Biden will meet with Kishida on May 23, and on May 24 he will participate in a meeting with Quad leaders, which includes his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and India.

Related Topics

India Shortage Prime Minister Australia Ukraine China Visit Tokyo Japan South Korea May Media From

Recent Stories

Lebanon awaits results of first vote since multipl ..

Lebanon awaits results of first vote since multiple crises

6 minutes ago
 Miseries of families continue unabated in IIOJK: r ..

Miseries of families continue unabated in IIOJK: report

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Will Not Simply Put Up With Sweden and Finl ..

Moscow Will Not Simply Put Up With Sweden and Finland Joining NATO - Russian Dip ..

6 minutes ago
 Mavs, Celtics advance as Bucks, Suns exit NBA play ..

Mavs, Celtics advance as Bucks, Suns exit NBA playoffs

7 minutes ago
 Frankfurt ready to rock Rangers in Seville under B ..

Frankfurt ready to rock Rangers in Seville under Borre's influence

19 minutes ago
 Drug crimes keep Ecuador community in grip of fear ..

Drug crimes keep Ecuador community in grip of fear

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.