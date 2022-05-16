Leaders of Japan, US May Discuss Cooperation on Semiconductors Next Week - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to discuss with US President Joe Biden at a meeting next week the bilateral cooperation on the development and supply of semiconductors as global shortage persists, Japanese media reported

Kishida and Biden will also discuss Ukraine and the planned start of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a US-led initiative believed to be aimed at deterring China's influence in the region, the NHK broadcaster said.

Semiconductors have become a burning issue due to disruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the development of next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and robots.

Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 for meetings on security and trade. While in Tokyo, Biden will meet with Kishida on May 23, and on May 24 he will participate in a meeting with Quad leaders, which includes his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and India.