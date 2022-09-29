Leaders of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions, DPR, LPR Arrive in Moscow - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The leaders of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) have arrived in Moscow "to make a historic decision," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, said on Telegram.

The Telegram post is accompanied by a photo with the leaders of the above regions and the DPR near the plane's stairs. The head of the LPR is not in the photo.

"A historic plane with the leaders of the liberated territories landed in Moscow.

This, of course, is already history, but with a happy end. The Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People' Republics have gathered in Moscow to make a historic decision. Very soon we will become new constituent members of the Russian Federation," Stremousov wrote.

The DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on becoming parts of Russia earlier in September. Most residents voted to join Russia.