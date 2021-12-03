UrduPoint.com

Leaders of Laos, China Open First Railway Between Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulithl and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, opened the first railway between their countries via video conference on Friday, the Laos news Agency reported.

The occasion in Vientiane was attended by Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, Laos Vice President Pany Yathortou, other senior officials of Laos and China, the diplomatic corps, and representative of international organizations. Shortly after the official opening of the railway, Viphavanh, his spouse, and other diplomats and representatives, boarded the train for a trip to the Laotian city of Vang Vieng.

The cost of railway construction is estimated at $5.98 billion. The railway will operate 18 passenger and 14 cargo trains daily. The length of the railway is 426 kilometers (264 miles) from the capital of Vientiane to the Chinese border. The railway is expected to cut the cost of transportation between countries by 30-40%, paving the way for increased trade, investments and tourism.

