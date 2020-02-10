Leaders of Many Countries, UN Founding Members to Visit 75th UNGA Session - Nebenzia

A large number of heads of states, including leaders of the founding member states of the United Nations, will participate in the 75th session of the organization's General Assembly in September, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on Monday

"Leaders of many states, including the founders of the UN, will take part in the anniversary session [of the General Assembly]," Nebenzia said.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 15, 2020. The high-level week will begin on September 22.

Nebenzia pointed out that this year the world will be celebrating the 75th anniversaries of the end of World War II and the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, the as well as the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, which represents a direct consequence of these victories.

"We are doing a lot of work in the country to prepare for the celebration of these events," Nebenzia added.

The United Nations was founded on October 24, 1945, after the end of World War II, with China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom and the United States ratifying its landmark Charter.

The victory in the Great Patriotic War is commemorated in Russia on May 9.