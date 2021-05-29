UrduPoint.com
Leaders Of N. Korea, Lebanon Congratulate Syria's Assad In Wake Of Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:12 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad received congratulations on being re-elected for his fourth term from the leaders of North Korea, Lebanon, and the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, the presidency said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad received congratulations on being re-elected for his fourth term from the leaders of North Korea, Lebanon, and the breakaway republic of Abkhazia, the presidency said on Saturday.

Assad, who has ruled Syria since 2000, secured 95.1% of the vote in the election held earlier in May. His challengers, former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and the head of the opposition National Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, got 1.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

"I wish stability to be established in your country in the coming period... and the process of returning refugees to their homeland will contribute to their participation in Syria's path to growth," a letter from Lebanese President Michel Aoun read, as quoted by Assad's press service.

Lebanon hosts up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

"The Syrian authorities and the people, through the people's will, expressed their clear desire to protect the sovereignty and security of the country, to prevent enemy plots that are planned by all kinds of hostile and imperialist forces," North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said in a letter, cited by the Syrian presidency.

For his turn, Aslan Bzhania, the president of Abkhazia, noted the support of the Syrian people to Assad.

"Your courage and heroic work of the Syrians, who under your leadership were able to rescue their homeland from terrorists, deserve appreciation and admiration," Bzhania wrote in his letter.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Assad on his victory in the elections. He also expressed a desire to boost bilateral relations.

Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and Belarus have already congratulated Assad on his victory.

