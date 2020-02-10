Leaders of Qatar, Germany Discuss Developments in Libya - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the amir of the State of Qatar, has discussed the situation in Libya in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Qatar news Agency reported.

According to the agency, during their conversation, they touched upon global and regional issues, the attempts of their countries to strengthen security, peace, and stability in the region, as well as the latest developments in Libya.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. Both Sarraj and Haftar were present as well, although they failed to have direct talks with each other. The sides agreed on a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict and offered to create a special commission to monitor the peace process.