Leaders of Qatar, Germany Discuss Investment, Energy Cooperation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed investment and energy cooperation, Qatar's Government Communications Office said on Sunday.

"Aspects of supporting and strengthening strategic relations between the two friendly countries in various areas of partnership, especially in the field of economy, investment, energy, military cooperation, culture, and sports, were touched upon at the meeting," a statement said.

The talks were also attended by Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al Kaabi and Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani.

Scholz, as part of his visit to the Persian Gulf countries, visited Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and on Sunday, during his visit to the UAE, the Emirati company ADNOC signed an agreement with the German RWE AG for the supply of liquefied natural gas to Germany. This agreement is part of a package of documents on accelerating energy security (ESIA), signed on Sunday by Scholz and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.