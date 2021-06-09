UrduPoint.com
Leaders Of Qatar, Russia Have Good Relations, Emir Missed SPIEF Due To COVID - Ambassador

Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Leaders of Qatar, Russia Have Good Relations, Emir Missed SPIEF Due to COVID - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Qatari ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani has refuted Western media reports claiming that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani refused to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin was not agreed upon and said that the country's leaders have good relations.

"With regard to this issue, I would like these media to be present at the St. Petersburg Forum and see the participation of the emir.

Regarding the visit of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, I would like to say that the coronavirus pandemic has not yet ended and disappeared, therefore, for the safety of the presidents in this forum, including the security of His Highness, the form of participation was changed to video presence, and this concerned not only the Emir, but also the Chancellor of Austria, the Presidents of Argentina and Brazil, they all participated in the forum remotely via video link," the ambassador told Sputnik, adding that the emir has "great personal relationship" with Putin.

