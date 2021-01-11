UrduPoint.com
Leaders Of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Sign Statement On Development Of Karabakh - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:33 PM

Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a statement on the development of the Karabakh region, which became the site of a military conflict late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia signed a statement on the development of the Karabakh region, which became the site of a military conflict late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

The trilateral talks in Moscow lasted nearly four hours.

"They [deputy prime ministers of the three countries] will soon set up expert working subgroups and will present detailed plans on the development of infrastructure and regional economy," Putin said after the meeting.

The Russian president said there had not been any serious incidents in the region since the ceasefire was announced on November 9. Under this agreement, a Russian peacekeeping mission was deployed along the contact line to ensure that the truce would hold.

"We have come to the conclusion that the conditions of he agreement are generally adhered to, no serious incidents have been recorded," Putin said after talks.

