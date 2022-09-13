Leaders of Russia, Belarus, Myanmar Not Invited to Funeral of Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Leaders of Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar have not been invited to the funeral of deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, while Iran will be represented only at the ambassadorial level, British newspaper Evening Standard reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the government.

The public farewell ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.

The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

The ceremony will be attended by almost 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, and others.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king last Saturday.