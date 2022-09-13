UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Russia, Belarus, Myanmar Not Invited To Funeral Of Elizabeth II - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Leaders of Russia, Belarus, Myanmar Not Invited to Funeral of Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Leaders of Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar have not been invited to the funeral of deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, while Iran will be represented only at the ambassadorial level, British newspaper Evening Standard reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the government.

The public farewell ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.

The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

The ceremony will be attended by almost 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, and others.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king last Saturday.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Died Wife United Kingdom Myanmar Belarus September From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

26 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

41 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.