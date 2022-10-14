Leaders of Russia, Central Asia Agree to Boost Mutual Trade, Investments

UrduPoint.com

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Leaders of Russia and countries of Central Asia will explore avenues for increasing mutual trade, investments and ensure economic growth and security, according to a joint statement of the state leaders adopted at the inaugural Russia-Central Asia summit on Friday.

"Despite crisis phenomena and restrictions in the world economy, we will contribute to mutual increase of trade, investments, implementation of socially important projects and ensure economic growth and security," the statement read.

Leaders also reaffirm their commitment to measures aimed to protect economic cooperation from unfair competition and other off-market risks so as to enhance its quality, according to the document.

The first Russia-Central Asia summit was held in Astana on Friday marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and former Soviet republics of Central Asia, with the leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan participating in the event.

