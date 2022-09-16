Leaders of SCO Countries Oppose Militarization of IT Sector - Samarkand Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are against any militarization of the IT sector, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

"The member states are strongly against militarization of the IT sector.

They support the development of universal rules, principles and norms of responsible behavior of states in this area, also welcome the launch of the development under the auspices of the UN of a comprehensive international convention on combating the use of ICT for criminal purposes," the document read.