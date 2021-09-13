Leaders of SCO, CSTO Countries to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan Next Friday - Dushanbe

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will meet next Friday in Dushanbe to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On September 17, the first meeting of the leaders of the Collective Treaty Security Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. During the meeting, the leaders of the SCO and CSTO states will have a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.