UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of SCO, CSTO Countries To Discuss Situation In Afghanistan Next Friday - Dushanbe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Leaders of SCO, CSTO Countries to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan Next Friday - Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will meet next Friday in Dushanbe to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On September 17, the first meeting of the leaders of the Collective Treaty Security Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. During the meeting, the leaders of the SCO and CSTO states will have a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Russia Dushanbe Tajikistan September Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia

Recent Stories

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

31 minutes ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.