Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Did Not Reach Agreement During Brussels Meeting - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti did not reach an agreement during a meeting in Brussels but agreed to continue the dialogue, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"Unhappily we did not yet reach to an agreement today ... but in the end both leaders agreed that the process needs to continue and the discussion will resume in the coming days," Borrell told a press conference.

The EU top diplomat added that both Vucic and Kurti understand that the dialogue has no alternatives.