Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to Meet in September While Expert-Level Dialogue Continues - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A new meeting between the leaders of Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo is scheduled for September, while the expert-level negotiations are currently taking place, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"The two meetings at the highest level took place at the start of this month, next one between the prime minister of Kosovo and president of Serbia is planned for September. In between, there are expert-level talks," Stano said at a press conference.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been viciously disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Muslim Albanian population.

In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as the overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations, do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

The EU-sponsored Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was set up in 2011 to facilitate a political settlement.