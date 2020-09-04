UrduPoint.com
Leaders Of Serbia, Kosovo To Sign Documents During Meeting In Washington - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to Sign Documents During Meeting in Washington - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti will sign some documents during their meeting in Washington, the White House said.

"11:05AM [15:05 GMT] THE PRESIDENT observes a signing ceremony with the President of the Republic of Serbia and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo," the timetable of US President Donald Trump, published by the White House on late Thursday, said.

It is unknown which documents are going to be signed by the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

Delegations from Serbia and Kosovo are in Washington for a two-day summit.

According to Serbian Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic, the parties are discussing infrastructure projects, trade, and free flow of goods, capital and people. Vucic stressed that the recognition of Kosovo by Serbia is not on the agenda of the negotiations.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

