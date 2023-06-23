Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Understand Issues, But Have Different Approaches - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The leaders of Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo understand the seriousness of the situation in the region, although they have different interpretations of it and propose different solutions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

Borrell, together with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, organized the Belgrade - Pristina Dialogue, which took place on Thursday in Brussels. They held two separate meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti as tensions sear in an attempt to settle the crisis "or at least to find a way out."

"After four hours of meetings, I think the two leaders understand the severity of the situation, but obviously they are in different situations, different approaches, different interpretations of the causes and also effects consequences and solutions," he told reporters after the event.

Serbia has not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of its former province. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.