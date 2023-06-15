Leaders of South Africa, Zambia, Comoros Heading to Ukraine With Peace Initiative- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The presidents of South Africa, Zambia and the Comoros are heading to Ukraine to discuss their peace initiative, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Thursday, adding that the African leaders will also visit Warsaw to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

On the same day, the official website of the Polish leader noted that Duda was expected to meet with the president of Comoros at 10:40 GMT, the president of Zambia at 11:30 GMT, and the president of South Africa at 12:15 GMT.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said, in turn, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with the presidents of the African countries in Kiev on Friday, the report added.

On June 5, London-based non-governmental organization Brazzaville Foundation, which is one of the organizers of the African peace initiative, said that it had finished preparations for the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine, aimed to settle the continuing conflict. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the delegation on Friday, while Putin will receive the African leaders on Saturday in St. Petersburg.