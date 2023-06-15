UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of South Africa, Zambia, Comoros Heading To Ukraine With Peace Initiative- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Leaders of South Africa, Zambia, Comoros Heading to Ukraine With Peace Initiative- Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The presidents of South Africa, Zambia and the Comoros are heading to Ukraine to discuss their peace initiative, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Thursday, adding that the African leaders will also visit Warsaw to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

On the same day, the official website of the Polish leader noted that Duda was expected to meet with the president of Comoros at 10:40 GMT, the president of Zambia at 11:30 GMT, and the president of South Africa at 12:15 GMT.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said, in turn, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with the presidents of the African countries in Kiev on Friday, the report added.

On June 5, London-based non-governmental organization Brazzaville Foundation, which is one of the organizers of the African peace initiative, said that it had finished preparations for the African Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine, aimed to settle the continuing conflict. Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the delegation on Friday, while Putin will receive the African leaders on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Brazzaville Warsaw Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same Kiev Poland Comoros South Africa Zambia June

Recent Stories

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

23 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

28 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

29 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

30 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.